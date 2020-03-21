Overview of Dr. Alan Keyes, MD

Dr. Alan Keyes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Keyes works at Eastern Virginia Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.