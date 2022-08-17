Dr. Alan Kivitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kivitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Kivitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Kivitz, MD
Dr. Alan Kivitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duncansville, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.

Dr. Kivitz's Office Locations
Altoona Arthritis/Osteoprss Ctr175 Meadowbrook Ln, Duncansville, PA 16635 Directions (800) 924-7790
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Alan Kivitz for 18 years. Agressive Rheumatoid Arthritis. My mother died in 1970 of the disease within 6 years of diagnosis. He was brilliant and compassionate in his diagnosis and care. Dr. Kivitz also has research facilities and is thoroughly up to date on immune diseases and the new drugs to treat those diseases. I have been in a few studys and benefited greatly. He has followed my care closely and I am forever in his debt for keeping me active and alive.
About Dr. Alan Kivitz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447259023
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kivitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kivitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kivitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kivitz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kivitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kivitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kivitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kivitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kivitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.