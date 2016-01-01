Overview of Dr. Alan Klein, MD

Dr. Alan Klein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Extended Care House Calls in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.