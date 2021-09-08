Dr. Alan Kling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Kling, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Kling, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kling works at
Locations
-
1
Alan R Kling MD27 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 636-0425
-
2
Main Office1000 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 288-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kling?
I a patient of many years ago & present.... Dr. Kling has always been great, I’ve seen good results with my visits to him.... I would highly recommend Dr. Kling to others ......
About Dr. Alan Kling, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1881703031
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Georgetown Univ
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kling works at
Dr. Kling has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kling speaks French and Spanish.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Kling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.