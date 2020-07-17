Overview of Dr. Alan Koletsky, MD

Dr. Alan Koletsky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Koletsky works at Lynn Cancer Institute Cancer | Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.