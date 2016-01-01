Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kominsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD
Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Kominsky works at
Dr. Kominsky's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 293-6357Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013972595
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kominsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kominsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kominsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kominsky works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kominsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kominsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kominsky, there are benefits to both methods.