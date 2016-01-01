See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD

Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kominsky works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kominsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 293-6357
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Bronchoscopy
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Bronchoscopy

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Larynx Repair Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Disorder Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Smell and Taste Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013972595
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Kominsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kominsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kominsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kominsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kominsky works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kominsky’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kominsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kominsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kominsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kominsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

