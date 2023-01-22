Dr. Kurland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Kurland, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Kurland, MD
Dr. Alan Kurland, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.
Dr. Kurland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kurland's Office Locations
-
1
SMG Norwood Pulmonary825 Washington St Ste 320, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-1186
-
2
Dedham Medical Associates-norwood1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 329-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurland?
I have been seeing Dr. Kurland for more than five years. He actually left his current practice in Norwood to work in a group practice so he could have supporting neurology partners (my understanding). He found that he actually preferred to be with the nurse that took care of his patients every day, dedicated to him, as well as being in a convenient location part of a larger network in an effort to better care for his patients. Laura is great and very responsive. If you prefer to communicate via a patient portal, Steward has one available there’s also the ability to leave phone messages, both methods I find very convenient because when I’m working, I call when I have a minute and when Laura is seeing patients , she calls when she has a minute and likely they don’t coincide with each other so it’s perfect for me. I have an additional diagnoses which I need to see neurology for and although I brought it up during my routine follow up he was very responsive. Ran out of room!
About Dr. Alan Kurland, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1699838334
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurland works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.