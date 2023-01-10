Dr. Alan Langerak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langerak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Langerak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Langerak, MD
Dr. Alan Langerak, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.
Dr. Langerak works at
Dr. Langerak's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Oncology Associates, PC3188 N Windsong Dr Ste A, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 775-9430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Prescott - Medical Oncology, Hematology, & Radiation Oncology1100 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 776-1040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langerak?
Wonderful highly-qualified doctor and staff
About Dr. Alan Langerak, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902853294
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona - College of Medicine
- University Ariz
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langerak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langerak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langerak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langerak works at
Dr. Langerak has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langerak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Langerak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langerak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langerak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langerak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.