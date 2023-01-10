Overview of Dr. Alan Langerak, MD

Dr. Alan Langerak, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.



Dr. Langerak works at Arizona Oncology in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.