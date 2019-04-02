See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Alan Langman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Langman, MD

Dr. Alan Langman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Langman works at Otolaryngology Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Otitis Media and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Langman's Office Locations

    Otolaryngology Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center
    10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 270, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Otitis Media
Dizziness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 02, 2019
    Every time I have seen Dr. Langman he has been extremely thorough, taken time to LISTEN, and answer all my questions. My experiences with him and his staff have always been very positive, and caring. I have recommended this office to others.
    Photo: Dr. Alan Langman, MD
    About Dr. Alan Langman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447340823
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University Of California-San Francisco
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    • Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Langman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langman works at Otolaryngology Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Langman’s profile.

    Dr. Langman has seen patients for Vertigo, Otitis Media and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Langman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

