Dr. Alan Larsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
LUX Med Spa4684 Roswell Rd Ste A1, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 465-1234
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
I chose him on my initial visit. He examined me for a BBL. He shook my hand as soon as he walked into the examination room. I love this gesture, nobody shakes hands today. He pulled, poked, gripped, and fully examined every area to consider for a BBL. I showed him a picture of me taken 25 years ago and he said "You will never look like that again" He stated that I could have a larger and rounder bottom but he can't reverse time. I loved his honesty. I felt comfortable with his professionalism and bedside manner. He does not have any before or after pics of BBL on his website, so I did not view any of his BBL work. However, I trusted him and his verbal description of how I would look after surgery. I visited many doctors that have their BBL work posted but I chose Dr. Larsen because of his professionalism and years of experience. I felt that he cared for me as a person. I look amazing & my husband can't keep his hands off of me. He loves Dr. Larsen too.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Wake Forest Bapt Med Ctr
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
