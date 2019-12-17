Dr. Alan Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lazar, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Lazar, MD
Dr. Alan Lazar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Lazar works at
Dr. Lazar's Office Locations
Neurology Clinical Research Inc350 NW 84th Ave Ste 206, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lazar did PRP injections for my hips and because of that I was able to feel comfortable and postpone surgery. He is a brilliant doctor interested in developing new techniques. His office is friendly and very professional. . He is respected in his highly competitive profession and I met several professional celebrity sports figures who rely on Dr. Lazar's treatments so that they can move and win with ease.
About Dr. Alan Lazar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
