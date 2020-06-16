See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Alan Lessner, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Lessner, MD

Dr. Alan Lessner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Lessner works at Alan M. Lessner M.D in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Entropion and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lessner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan M. Lessner M.D.
    6801 NW 9th Blvd Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 331-1371
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Blocked Tear Duct

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 16, 2020
    The most skilled and outstanding occuloplastic surgeon. I had a previous botched surgery to my eyelids elsewhere. Visited several Dr’s through out the country! Dr.Lessner was one of the few that had a plan to fix my eyelids and felt there was a way to repair the damage. Both him and his nurses where empathetic and passionate about fixing the multiple complicated issues caused from the previous surgery. Dr. Lessner fixed my eyelids and brows! He is a highly skilled surgeon- super detail oriented and also has a artistic gift as a surgeon as well as really caring for your health.my eyes look amazing and my face was restored! I am so great full! I do not think any other surgeon would or could of restored my eyelids to look fabulous once again. This is an incredible surgeon and compassionate Doctor with a super nurse team!
    G — Jun 16, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Lessner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528013513
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of British Columbia
    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Lessner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lessner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lessner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lessner works at Alan M. Lessner M.D in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lessner’s profile.

    Dr. Lessner has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Entropion and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lessner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

