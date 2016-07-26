See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Alan Levenson, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (3)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Levenson, MD

Dr. Alan Levenson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Levenson works at Robert S Moskowitz MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levenson's Office Locations

    Robert S Moskowitz MD
    1270 51st St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 972-9227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Hypoglycemia
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Hypoglycemia

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Hypoglycemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Immunization Administration
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shortness of Breath
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Itchy Skin
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Potassium Deficiency
Puncture Aspiration
Ringworm
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2016
    I bring my elderly mother to him. He is a caring, compassionate doctor.
    Friedman in Brooklyn, NY — Jul 26, 2016
    About Dr. Alan Levenson, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Yiddish
    NPI Number
    1053311464
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levenson works at Robert S Moskowitz MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levenson’s profile.

    Dr. Levenson has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

