Overview of Dr. Alan Levenson, MD

Dr. Alan Levenson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Levenson works at Robert S Moskowitz MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.