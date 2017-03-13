Dr. Alan Lewin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lewin, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Lewin, MD
Dr. Alan Lewin, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Lewin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lewin's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewin?
Dr. Alan Lewin is my Radiation Oncologist for the treatment of my recently diagnosed breast cancer. He is one of the most professional, empathetic, kind, helpful, knowledgeable and patient doctors I have ever had. In addition he works at the beautiful new Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. I recommend him very highly. Margaret H.
About Dr. Alan Lewin, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1235126228
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Hematology/Oncology Dana-Farber Cancer Institute - Radiation Oncology
- Mount Sinai Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lewin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lewin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.