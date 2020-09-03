Dr. Alan Lichtbroun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtbroun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lichtbroun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Lichtbroun, MD
Dr. Alan Lichtbroun, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Lichtbroun works at
Dr. Lichtbroun's Office Locations
Raritan Bay Cardiology Group225 May St Ste F, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 738-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've had 2 appointments so far & I would highly recommend Dr Licbroun. He listened to what I had to say, treated me with respect and made me feel comfortable. I finally found a Dr who believed me, in what I was going through & found the answer!
About Dr. Alan Lichtbroun, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1003855628
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Li Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtbroun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtbroun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtbroun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtbroun works at
Dr. Lichtbroun has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtbroun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtbroun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtbroun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtbroun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtbroun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.