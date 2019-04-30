Dr. Alan Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lim, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Lim, MD
Dr. Alan Lim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Fort Sutter Plastic Surgery1020 29th St Ste 600, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-9588
Sutter Medical Center Sacramento2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-1540ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A breast cancer diagnosis can be devastating. In addition to dealing with the prospect of battling cancer… and undergoing a mastectomy ( an amputation) you wonder if you will ever be whole again. Breast reconstruction is not cosmetic surgery. It is reconstructive surgery, performed to restore a normal form to women who have undergone mastectomy so that they will not be handicapped in their everyday living. Dr. Alan Lim’s objective; We restore, repair and make whole those parts....which fortune has taken away, not so much that they may delight the eye, but that they may buoy up the spirit and help the mind of the afflicted Dr. Lim is personable, punctual, warm, friendly; he gives you plenty of time to ask questions and his office staff was notably open to pre- and post-surgical questions, panic attacks, and needs. My surgical experience could not have been better and by far exceeded my expectations to restore, repair and make whole my spirit and breast. Dr. Lim is my hero
About Dr. Alan Lim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Plastic Surgery
