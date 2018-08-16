Dr. Alan Lipkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lipkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Lipkin, MD
Dr. Alan Lipkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Lipkin works at
Dr. Lipkin's Office Locations
Denver Office850 E Harvard Ave Ste 505, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 744-1154
Lone Tree office9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 744-1961
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience with Dr. Lipkin. The procedure went quickly, doctor was very professional.
About Dr. Alan Lipkin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipkin works at
Dr. Lipkin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipkin speaks German and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipkin.
