Dr. Alan Listhaus, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Listhaus, MD
Dr. Alan Listhaus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Diego Hosp|Uc San Diego Hospital
Dr. Listhaus works at
Dr. Listhaus' Office Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants Of Long Island400 N 17th St Ste 101-106, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 867-9900
Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC3535 High Point Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 867-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am 79 yo and have "Wet AMD". Treatment requires 3 monthly injections into the eyeball, which I anticipated with a high degree of anxiety. Dr. Listhaus is expert in every way in administering the injections and his calming "bedside manner". I wouldn't trust anyone else with care for my vision. I admire his collection of bow ties, too.
About Dr. Alan Listhaus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Hosp|Uc San Diego Hospital
- Montefiore Med Center Albert Einstein College Med
- Montefiore Med Center Albert Einstein College Med|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Listhaus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Listhaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Listhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Listhaus has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Listhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Listhaus speaks Spanish.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Listhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Listhaus.
