Dr. Alan Londe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Londe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Londe, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Londe, MD
Dr. Alan Londe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Londe works at
Dr. Londe's Office Locations
-
1
Tempo Surgical Inc.1040 N Mason Rd Ste 214, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 275-9770
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Londe?
Dr. Londe has been my surgeon for over 35 years. Over the years (I'm not young anymore) He's performed about a dozen surgeries on me. I wouldn't go to any one else! He has amazing bedside manner, is incredibly caring, funny,and gentle! He is also someone you can talk to, I mean really talk to about anything. He has more knowledge than anyone I know. He has also operated on my husband 2 times, and he loves Dr. Londe as well. We would give him more stars, but 5 is the limit!
About Dr. Alan Londe, MD
- General Surgery
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1962509760
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Londe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Londe accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Londe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Londe works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Londe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Londe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Londe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Londe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.