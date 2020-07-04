See All General Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Alan London, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alan London, MD

Dr. Alan London, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with U T Southwestern

Dr. London works at 360 Bariatrics in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. London's Office Locations

    360 Bariatrics - Surgical Associates of Collin County
    4001 W 15th St Ste 335, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-5225
    5520 Independence Pkwy Ste 202, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-5225

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Jul 04, 2020
    Dr London performed my hiatal hernia surgery in Jan 2020. I was unsure about the operation, but very glad I did it. Dr. London was very helpful before during and after the procedure, even calling to check on me personally. If I ever have questions, I can actually get direct answers from him and not just a nurse or be put on hold. I highly recommend him if you are needing a surgeon.
    Shannon — Jul 04, 2020
    About Dr. Alan London, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1710947361
    Education & Certifications

    • U T Southwestern
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospital - St Paul
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan London, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. London is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. London has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. London has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. London has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. London on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. London. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. London.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. London, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. London appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

