Dr. Alan Loren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-1000
- Northwest Community Hospital
Severe pain lower right abdomen. Constantly turned away because no high white blood cells. The 5th to AH Hospital, Dr Loren said there’s something going on in there, let’s take a look. I had a large amount of small intestines removed. When I finally went home, the incision inside burst. I was dying and didn’t know it. Saw Dr Loren who immediately opened me up and flooded my insides. Then into surgery where I awoke with so large scars and an ileostomy. Developed surgical hernia, then gallbladder removed and finally ileostomy reversed. I no longer live in the area. I would definitely go to Dr Loren again. I have some things going on and only trust him. I am looking at possibly getting a LLQ intestines removal and receiving a colostomy. At the same time I have a hiatal hernia. Ulceration biopsies show no cancer. Lots of ulcers in large intestines, esophagus, stomach and throat. Dr Loren has excellent bedside manners. I don't trust my current GI surgeon. He bad mouthed other doctors.
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891750949
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Dr. Loren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loren accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Loren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loren.
