See All General Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Alan Loren, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alan Loren, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (17)
Map Pin Small Arlington Heights, IL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Loren, MD

Dr. Alan Loren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Loren works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Loren's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Community Healthcare
    800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Loren?

    Jan 30, 2022
    Severe pain lower right abdomen. Constantly turned away because no high white blood cells. The 5th to AH Hospital, Dr Loren said there’s something going on in there, let’s take a look. I had a large amount of small intestines removed. When I finally went home, the incision inside burst. I was dying and didn’t know it. Saw Dr Loren who immediately opened me up and flooded my insides. Then into surgery where I awoke with so large scars and an ileostomy. Developed surgical hernia, then gallbladder removed and finally ileostomy reversed. I no longer live in the area. I would definitely go to Dr Loren again. I have some things going on and only trust him. I am looking at possibly getting a LLQ intestines removal and receiving a colostomy. At the same time I have a hiatal hernia. Ulceration biopsies show no cancer. Lots of ulcers in large intestines, esophagus, stomach and throat. Dr Loren has excellent bedside manners. I don't trust my current GI surgeon. He bad mouthed other doctors.
    Rita Kleeman — Jan 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Loren, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Loren, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Loren to family and friends

    Dr. Loren's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Loren

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Loren, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Loren, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891750949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Loren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loren works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Loren’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Loren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Loren, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.