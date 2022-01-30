Overview of Dr. Alan Loren, MD

Dr. Alan Loren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Loren works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.