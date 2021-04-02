See All Podiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Macgill works at Spine & Orthopedic Center in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, Plantation, FL and Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Orthopedic Center - Boca Raton
    9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 409-8006
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC
    5441 N University Dr Ste 102, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 753-3030
  3. 3
    Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists
    7730 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-2199
  4. 4
    Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists
    7545 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 202, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-2199
  5. 5
    Orthopaedic Surgery Associates
    2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 204, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-5080
  6. 6
    Spine & Orthopedic Center - Plantation
    8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 409-8006
  7. 7
    Spine & Orthopedic Center - Deerfield Beach
    280 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 409-8006
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  8. 8
    Spine and Orthopedic Center
    983 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 409-8006
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Exertional Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Xerosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Xerosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Saw him in 2 different offices over the last 3 weeks, he is very well informed and professional in his manner. I did ask.him for 2 references from former patients..
    Len — Apr 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM
    About Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225270416
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harborview Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macgill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macgill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macgill has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macgill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macgill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macgill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

