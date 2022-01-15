Dr. Alan Mallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Mallace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Mallace, MD
Dr. Alan Mallace, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Mallace's Office Locations
Deer Valley Medical6220 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 548-7800Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
HonorHealth Medical Group - Osborn - Primary Care7351 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-7300
Honor Health Medical Group-Mescal10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 603, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 882-7470
Honorhealth Ambulatory8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 587-6775
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mallace was terrific and I felt I was in good hands with his expertise. He had read over my chart before he entered exam room and got right to the issue. His input was realistic and I felt trust with his knowledge. I would feel very confident referring him to others
About Dr. Alan Mallace, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallace accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallace has seen patients for Arthritis, Temporal Arteritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.