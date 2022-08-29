Dr. Alan Maloon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Maloon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Cies Global - Georgia LLC780 Canton Rd NE Ste 205, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (404) 388-6219
Neurological Institute for Concussion and Headache11650 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (470) 365-8855
Marietta Office211 Chicopee Dr NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 872-8750
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- 48 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
Education & Certifications
- University Ma Mem Hlthcare University Campus
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
