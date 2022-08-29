Overview of Dr. Alan Maloon, MD

Dr. Alan Maloon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Maloon works at Cies Global - Georgia LLC in Marietta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.