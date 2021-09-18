Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Marks, MD
Dr. Alan Marks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
F.whiting Hays MD Inc290 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-0502
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr marks is encouraging even when chronic illness may be very discouraging . He doesn’t sugar coat it but is honest and encouraging at the same time . Excellent support staff .
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
