Overview of Dr. Alan Martin, MD

Dr. Alan Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.