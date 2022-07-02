See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Alan Martinez, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alan Martinez, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez works at Reproductive Science Center Of New Jersey in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey
    234 Industrial Way W Ste A104, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 918-2500
    Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey
    3131 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 895-1114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2022
    Dr Martinez is not only knowledgeable but also personable. He explained everything thoroughly and answered all questions in detail. He put my mind at ease going into a surgery he performed quickly and flawlessly. Also very prompt with appointment times.
    Stephanie Simone Accinni — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Martinez, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801021720
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    • San Diego State University
