Dr. Alan Matarasso, MD
Dr. Alan Matarasso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan EET Hosp/NYU
Matarasso Surgical1009 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 249-7500
- 2 2000 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480 Directions (212) 249-9750
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr Matarasso is an incredibly talented plastic surgeon! I am so happy he had performed my rhinoplasty. He gave me a very natural look and can not tell I had nose surgery. He had given me a realistic view before the surgery of what he is able to do.L and it came out perfect! His staff is extremely helpful and friendly and they leave you feeling comfortable and confident l. His nurse also answered all my questions after surgery as well as before I highly recommend him as he is the best in his field!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Manhattan EET Hosp/NYU
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Matarasso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matarasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matarasso has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matarasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Matarasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matarasso.
