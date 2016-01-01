Dr. Alan McCartt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCartt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan McCartt, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan McCartt, MD
Dr. Alan McCartt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. McCartt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McCartt's Office Locations
-
1
Smokey Mountain Anesthesia PC110 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-2111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCartt?
About Dr. Alan McCartt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1285682831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCartt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCartt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCartt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCartt works at
Dr. McCartt has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCartt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCartt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCartt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCartt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCartt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.