Overview of Dr. Alan McGee, MD

Dr. Alan McGee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their fellowship with Toronto Hosp



Dr. McGee works at Ortho NorthEast in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.