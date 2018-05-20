Overview of Dr. Alan Meinke, MD

Dr. Alan Meinke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Meinke works at Performance Physical Therapy in Westport, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.