Dr. Meinke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Meinke, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Meinke, MD
Dr. Alan Meinke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Meinke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Meinke's Office Locations
-
1
Performance Physical Therapy333 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-0059
-
2
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 221-0059Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meinke?
What a wonderful experience! Dr. Meinke is a superb surgeon indeed. In addition to his expertise, wisdom, and a delightful sense of humor, his gracious disposition above all helped greatly in resolving my serious health problems. I feel fortunate and most gratitude to Dr. Meinke for his exceptional medical care.
About Dr. Alan Meinke, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1134269905
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Albion College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meinke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meinke works at
Dr. Meinke has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meinke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meinke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meinke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meinke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meinke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.