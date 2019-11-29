Dr. Alan Mendelsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Mendelsohn, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Mendelsohn, MD
Dr. Alan Mendelsohn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Mendelsohn works at
Dr. Mendelsohn's Office Locations
Eye Surgeons & Consultants4651 Sheridan St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 894-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t have been a more pleasant experience. I went in with some apprehension due to a visual disturbance but made to feel at ease. Remarkable competence of both Dr M and his team was apparent from the start.
About Dr. Alan Mendelsohn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053308460
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Bascom Palmer Eye I
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Ill Masonic Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelsohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelsohn has seen patients for Drusen, Pinguecula and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelsohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendelsohn speaks Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.