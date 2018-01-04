Dr. Meshon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Meshon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alan Meshon, DPM
Dr. Alan Meshon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Alan L Meshon Dpm407 W Lincoln Hwy Ste 30, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 363-8121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Meshon has taken excellent care of my feet over more than a decade. I have multiple severe medical problems including diabetes and multiple DVTs. He is very patient-oriented, caring and compassionate. As he has a private practice he has great freedom to meet the various needs of his patients. He is one of the brightest doctors that I have ever met, and I have spent my career working in several hospitals.
About Dr. Alan Meshon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1013017557
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Meshon has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meshon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshon.
