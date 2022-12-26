Overview of Dr. Alan Micco, MD

Dr. Alan Micco, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Micco works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.