Dr. Alan Micco, MD

Neurotology
4.6 (57)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Micco, MD

Dr. Alan Micco, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Micco works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Micco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Perforated Eardrum
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Perforated Eardrum

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 26, 2022
    I had a tympanoplasty done by Dr Micco, it was done cleanly with no issues and the service provided after surgery was awesome, answered all of my questions.
    — Dec 26, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Micco, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861426223
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Northwestern University Northwestern Meml Hospital
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Micco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Micco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Micco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Micco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Micco works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Micco’s profile.

    Dr. Micco has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Micco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Micco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Micco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Micco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Micco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

