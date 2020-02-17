Overview of Dr. Alan Miller, MD

Dr. Alan Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Urology Partners in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urethral Stricture and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.