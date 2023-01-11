Dr. Alan Millman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Millman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Millman, MD
Dr. Alan Millman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Millman works at
Dr. Millman's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Consultants of Clarkston5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 315, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 208-8787
-
2
MIllman Neurology6770 Dixie Hwy Ste 305, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millman?
Dr. Mill man is a doctor who listens to you and takes his time with his patients. He also worked tirelessly between insurance & pharmaceutical company to get me my medicine at a discounted rate.
About Dr. Alan Millman, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366478471
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millman accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millman works at
Dr. Millman has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Millman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.