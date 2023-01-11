Overview of Dr. Alan Millman, MD

Dr. Alan Millman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Millman works at Neurology Consultants of Clarkston in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.