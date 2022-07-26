Overview of Dr. Alan Mintz, MD

Dr. Alan Mintz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with Thoracic & Cardiovasc Surg Assoc



Dr. Mintz works at Conejo Valley Vascular Associates in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.