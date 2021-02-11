See All Podiatric Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alan Mlodzienski, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
1.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Mlodzienski, DPM

Dr. Alan Mlodzienski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Mlodzienski works at Ankle & Foot Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mlodzienski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Health Physician Partner Podiatry in Philadelphia
    3801 Market St Ste 111, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-9563

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Mlodzienski, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790715746
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Mlodzienski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mlodzienski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mlodzienski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mlodzienski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mlodzienski works at Ankle & Foot Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mlodzienski’s profile.

    Dr. Mlodzienski has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mlodzienski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlodzienski. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlodzienski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mlodzienski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mlodzienski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

