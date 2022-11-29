Overview of Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD

Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Penn and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Moelleken works at Santa Babara Sports Medicine in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA, Santa Barbara, CA and Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Upper Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.