Dr. Alan Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Moore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
1
Muscle and Nerve PA971 Lakeland Dr Ste 560, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 982-9826
2
Muscle and Nerve PA1151 N State St Ste 410, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 961-7501
3
Muscle And Nerve PA1860 Chadwick Dr Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 982-9826
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahatchie General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Moore, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1245330133
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
