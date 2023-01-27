Dr. Alan Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Munoz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mccurtain Memorial Hospital and Medical City Dallas.
Alan K Munoz MD PA12200 Park Central Dr Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 490-5970
- 2 6300 W Parker Rd Ste 425MOB, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 490-5970
Hospital Affiliations
- Mccurtain Memorial Hospital
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have only positive things to say about Dr. Alan Munoz! His professionalism, abundant medical knowledge, and compassion for his patients are evident at every visit. Dr. Munoz also performed a complicated surgery on me two months ago and continues to follow up with my case. He found another physician for continued care and personally called me between office visits to keep me informed. I know I am in the best position to address my medical needs having Dr. Alan Munoz as my main physician. I have never gotten this quality of care from any doctor-EVER! Thank you so very much, Dr. Munoz!
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205865524
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munoz speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
