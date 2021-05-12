Dr. Alan Murnane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murnane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Murnane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Murnane, MD
Dr. Alan Murnane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Murnane works at
Dr. Murnane's Office Locations
-
1
Westar Obgyn444 N Cleveland Ave Ste 120, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 898-4000
-
2
Foot and Ankle Specialists of Central Ohio LLC65 E Granville St, Sunbury, OH 43074 Directions (614) 818-0300
-
3
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Indiana PC11595 N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (614) 818-0300
-
4
Mount Carmel St Anns500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 898-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murnane?
He listened to my concerns and offered a better alternative in consultation regarding a second opinion for my treatment.
About Dr. Alan Murnane, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1518945559
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murnane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murnane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murnane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murnane works at
Dr. Murnane has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murnane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murnane speaks German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murnane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murnane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murnane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murnane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.