Dr. Alan Nadour, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Nadour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Johnston Health.
Locations
Clayton Medical & Vascular Center PLLC101 Winding Wood Dr # A, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 553-1911
Clayton Medical Health & Vascular Center101 Winding Wood Drive Clayton M Ctr, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 553-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Johnston Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down best bedside manner, extremely knowledgeable. I have been with him since he joined this practice!
About Dr. Alan Nadour, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadour speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.