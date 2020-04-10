Dr. Alan Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Nelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates Of Fairfield County660 Main St Ste 203, Bridgeport, CT 06604 Directions (203) 374-4966
Saul Feldman MD & Strick Woods Mdllc2660 Main St Ste 203, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 333-3328
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson was my doc for over 30 years until I moved South. By far the best diagnostician ever. He is askilled and atrue doctor who listens and explains thoroughly. He is caring and it was difficult saying goodbye to him.His office staff was rude and dreadful. That I do not miss.
About Dr. Alan Nelson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720006117
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Celiac Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
