Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Nieder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Nieder works at
Kimball Medical Group4302 Alton Rd Ste 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
South Florida Heart Group PA2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After detecting my prostate cancer, he put me on a course of treatment that saved my life. He is not your friendly family doctor. You will not leave his office with the warm fuzzies, but you will leave with a feeling of empowerment that gives you confidence in in his plan for you. You can, with 100% confidence, trust this gentleman to do what’s right.
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Urology
