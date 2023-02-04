Overview of Dr. Alan Nieder, MD

Dr. Alan Nieder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Nieder works at Columbia Univ Urology Mt Sinai in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.