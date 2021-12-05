Dr. Alan Niederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Niederman, MD
Dr. Alan Niederman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Broward Health Medical Center Physician Office Building1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Niederman?
Excellent care by a knowledgeable physician. Dr Niederman has been my cardiologist for over 25 years. I have complete faith in his ability and would positively recommend him to anyone needing a cardiologist. He never rushes our appointments and makes sure to make me part of my care plan.
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
