Overview of Dr. Alan Niederman, MD

Dr. Alan Niederman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Niederman works at Broward Health Medical Center Physician Office Building in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.