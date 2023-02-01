Dr. Alan Norman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Norman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Norman, MD
Dr. Alan Norman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Norman works at
Dr. Norman's Office Locations
1
Pediatric Eye Specialists321 S Henderson St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 529-9949
2
Ameripath Pat 501a Corporation2001 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-4777
3
Specialeyes Optical LLC1106 Alexis Ct, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 529-9949
105 River Oaks Dr Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 529-9949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best opthamologist out there. Wonderful with kids and works great with parents too.
About Dr. Alan Norman, MD
Ophthalmology
27 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
Baylor University
Dr. Norman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Norman has seen patients for Exotropia and Esotropia, and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.