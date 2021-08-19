Dr. Alan Nowick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Nowick, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alan Nowick, DPM
Dr. Alan Nowick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Alan R. Nowick, DPM1370 Cranston St Ste 7, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 943-1020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I am leaving this review even though I did not receive treatment from this doctor. I was vacationing from out of state and he was the only podiatrist that returned my call. He had no appointments available but he spent maybe 5-10 minutes to explain my situation and options. What a good man. We need more like him!
About Dr. Alan Nowick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Nowick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowick speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowick.
