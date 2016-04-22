Dr. Alan Nussbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Nussbaum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very nice and informative. Spends adequate time with his patients.
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760506596
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nussbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nussbaum accepts Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nussbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nussbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.