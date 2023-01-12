See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Alan Oester, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (109)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alan Oester, MD

Dr. Alan Oester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt Univeristy Medical Center

Dr. Oester works at Wilmington Eye in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Southport, NC and Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oester's Office Locations

    Main Location
    1729 NEW HANOVER MEDICAL PARK DR, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-3601
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Medical Center
    1120 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-3601
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Southport
    5211 Eason St Ste 1, Southport, NC 28461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 454-0563
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Scotts Hill
    9020 Senca Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-3601
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Retina of Coastal Carolina Pllc
    1899 N Marine Blvd Ste 400, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2023
    I haven't felt this confident with a doctor in quite some time. Dr. Oester was thorough, professional and an added plus-pleasant to speak with. Staff was likewise.
    Kathleen Ogrady — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Oester, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1750503819
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt Univeristy Medical Center
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Indiana University
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
