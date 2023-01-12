Dr. Alan Oester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Oester, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Oester, MD
Dr. Alan Oester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt Univeristy Medical Center
Dr. Oester's Office Locations
Main Location1729 NEW HANOVER MEDICAL PARK DR, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 763-3601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Medical Center1120 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-3601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Southport5211 Eason St Ste 1, Southport, NC 28461 Directions (910) 454-0563Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Scotts Hill9020 Senca Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 763-3601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Retina of Coastal Carolina Pllc1899 N Marine Blvd Ste 400, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I haven't felt this confident with a doctor in quite some time. Dr. Oester was thorough, professional and an added plus-pleasant to speak with. Staff was likewise.
About Dr. Alan Oester, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1750503819
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Univeristy Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oester has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Oester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.